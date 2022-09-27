Newsoul 15.6" Portable Monitor (1080p) | $130 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

I am so accustomed to my dual-monitor setup that I feel completely helpless when left to just work on my laptop alone. I work remotely and can reasonably go anywhere I want while working, but I find myself locked to my desk at home because of my second monitor. A portable monitor is a perfect solution for me–opening me up to taking my work with me to a local coffee shop, the library, or anywhere I see fit. If you feel that way too, you and I will both be happy to know this Newsoul 15.6" monitor is on sale for $14 0 off. Just clip the coupon at checkout and you’ll be able to keep a second screen with you wherever you go.