We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Smart Home

Spring Cleaning: This Eufy Robot Vacuum Is 39% Off

Check vacuuming off your list—Eufy will do it for you.

Erin O'Brien
Check one thing off your to-do list with this robot vacuum on sale at both Amazon and Eufy.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Washing the curtains? Check. Dusting the places you never dust? Check. Vacuuming? ... Eh, the vacuum will do it. One of Eufy’s robot vacuums is on sale both at Amazon and at Eufy—and at around $140, it’s incredibly affordable. With ultra-quiet sound and increased suction, this small vacuum works hard!

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S | $139 | 39% Off | Amazon
Promo Code: WS2411S | Eufy

This robot vac operates via remote control—so it’s great for the app-aversed (or like, your parents). And its triple-filter system catches dust you wouldn’t even see. Robots: they’re a spring cleaning staple! 

