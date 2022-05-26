Sam’s Club Membership, $10 Sam’s Club E-gift Card | $15 | StackSocial

Coming in hot like a freshly baked batch of cookies is this Sam’s Club membership deal over at StackSocial. Here’s the skinny: You throw $15 at StackSocial, and they’ll make sure you get a membership that’s usually worth $55, but you also get a $10 Sam’s Club E-gift card for free! I say get the membership, then head right down to Sam’s and pick up some comically-large jars of your favorite condiments. Better hurry, though—this deal is only going until June 1.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $40 Sam’s Club Membership, Plus a $10 Sam’s Club E-gift card Bulk savings at Sam's Club!

From groceries and kitchen supplies to electronics and furniture, Sam's Club has great deals on the items you want! Buy for $15 at StackSocial

This article was originally published by Wes Davis on 11/26/2021 and was updated by Sheilah Villari on 05/26/2022.