MrBeast + MSCHF Everyone Gets a Car | $35 | StackSocial

I keep almost doing this, because part of me feels I deserve a Lamborghini, and I probably will, but you should too if you like throwing $35 at stupid things that might not end up being stupid after all. The conceit is this: buy entry into this sweepstakes and you will definitely get a Lambo—but ha ha! It could be one of four versions of Lamborghini: a 1/64 scale diecast, one of 2,500 remote controlled 1/24 scale Lambo, one of 250 rideable Lamborghinis (think Power Wheels), or—here’s the kicker—a pre-owned Lamborghini Gallardo, of which they have 4, or a $250,000 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe—the grand prize!

My boss assures me there is a 1 in 3 chance of winning a real Lamborghini, and although he is widely lauded for his math skills I am not sure that’s accurate. But this is still a fun thing to do if you have the extra money, so I say go for it.