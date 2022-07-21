Dyson Outsize Vacuum | $650 | Dyson

Dyson Purifier Cool | $570 | Dyson

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum | $400 | Dyson

The Cadillac of cordless vacuums, the Dyson, has two very good vacuums on sale, as well as a shiny air purifier. These multi-brush vacuums are incredible at picking up dust even in the smallest of crevices—the mini brushes are great for a quick car clean. They have an eco-friendly filter that is easy to clean: rinse it in the sink, let it air dry, and you’re good to go by the next day. Dyson also happens to have a very chic looking air purifier on sale too, with a HEPA filter and a censor that destroys formaldehyde. The purifier can also cool the air for those who like to sleep at a chilled temperature. These are almost never on sale, so grab them while they’re selling like dust-filled hotcakes.

