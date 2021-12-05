Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones | $170 | Amazon



Get a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for up to 51% off today at Amazon. These headphones are noise-canceling, block out the world and find your inner calm more easily.

They are available in multiple colors at this up to 51% off price right now: Matte black, red, shadow gray. I like the classic black pair myself, but I also think the grey pair with gold and cream accents is pretty nice. If you like a darker color, midnight black is the option for you!

This post was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/05/2020 and updated by Keith Stawarz with new information on 12/05/2021