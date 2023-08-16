It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Smoke Your Bourbon and Whiskey in This Premium Barrel Set for $190

Save $60 on a cocktail smoker kit with an included torch.

Joe Tilleli
Image for article titled Smoke Your Bourbon and Whiskey in This Premium Barrel Set for $190
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

I’ll be honest, I was a little confused at first about what the heck was going on with this product. What it is is a five-liter oak barrel in which you can place multiple drinks in at once to smoke them up. Adding a nice, charred, and smokey taste to your bourbon or cocktails can really take it over the edge. And it also just looks cool to have smoke pouring out the top of your drink. It’s got LEDs inside so you can see the process even in dim lighting. Makes for an excellent gift for any whiskey or bourbon fan you know. You can also use it to smoke some cheese. No one’s stopping you.

Old Fashioned Smoker Cocktail Kit | $190 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The whiskey smoker is normally priced at $250, but right now its both 20% off and it has a clickable coupon for another 5% off. That brings it down to just $190.

