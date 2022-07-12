Amazon Prime Day is back, and with it comes a slew of sales on premium smart home gadgets. That means thermostats, light switch dimmers, WiFi-enabled outlets, and so much more. In other words: Whether you’re looking to give your space a total overhaul or just want to enhance it a teeny bit, there are deals and discounts on smart home goods to Upgrade U at any budget. The following are just a few of our favorite smart home finds for Prime Day. If you’re digging others, let us know!



The Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals

GE CYNC Smart Outdoor Flood Lightbulbs | $14 | 44% Off

Motorola Gigabit Smart Home WiFi Router | $60 | 25% Off

Eufy Security Smart Touch Lock | $175 | 30% Off

UltraPro Smart Plug 4-Pack | $20 | 33% Off

Enbrighten In-Wall Smart Dimmer | $46 | 21% Off

Honeywell Home Smart Thermostat | $160 | 21% Off

Conway Airmega App-Enabled Smart Air Purifier | $307 | 20% Off

iRobot Roomba i2 WiFi-Connected Robot Vacuum | $200 | 43% Off

If you’re upgrading your home with any smart devices, you may want to consider leveling up your router, too. The Motorola Gigabit Smart Home WiFi Router is 25% off exclusively during Prime Day, and it includes everything you need to boost your devices’ performance while safeguarding your family’s information. With this router, you’ll enjoy fritz-free 4K and 8K streaming and WiFi access on more than 100 devices simultaneously. Just one router stretches for 2,000 feet of uninterrupted coverage. On top of that, it includes options for parental controls, filters, time limits, and advanced security protections. Honestly, it’s worth picking up even if you aren’t going for a full smart home refit just yet.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Save 37% during prime day LG OLED 77" 4K Smart TV Size matters

Bigger is better, and this TV isn't just big: It's compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync for gaming, has voice assistants built in, and includes Netflix and Disney+. Buy for $2197 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement