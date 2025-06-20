Amp Up Your Music Anywhere, Anytime With the Anything Speaker
Stick it to anything for loud, actually portable music.
Ever imagined what your music sounds like through a box? What about your refrigerator or shower door? Stick an Anything Speaker to literally anything, amplifying the sound in unique ways. Now you can pick up the Anything Speaker in a special 20% off deal. These portable speakers last for up to 3 hours per charge and are so small they fit in your pocket. Stick an Anything Speaker on a guitar to get a really big bass sound, or pair two on a table for surround sound in an immersive experience on any desk.
The Anything Speaker turns, well, anything into a speaker and has omnidirectional 360-degree sound instead of the one-directional sound of a phone or laptop speaker. The bone induction technology of the Anything Speaker amplifies the sound of just about anything, and we mean anything. It’s recommended to see what sounds different objects make with the suction cups so they stick with ease. Turn up the fun and impress your friends with a fun party trick.