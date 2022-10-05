Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine | $20 | Amazon
If you’re one who needs to fall asleep with the TV on, I’m here to tell you there’s another way. A more soothing way. If you’re like me, then we both can’t sleep in complete silence. I need there to be some background noise be it coming from a TV, an air conditioner, or what-have-you. Well, a white noise machine is perfect for you. This one here has six different sleep sounds—rain, brook, ocean, thunder, white noise, and summer night—to help you drift to sleep. Leave it on all night or set it on a timer for 15, 30, or 60 minutes. You can save 15% on a Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine when clipping the coupon on the item page.