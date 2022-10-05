Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine | $20 | Amazon



If you’re one who needs to fall asleep with the TV on, I’m here to tell you there’s another way. A more soothing way. If you’re like me, then we both can’t sleep in complete silence. I need th ere to be some background noise be it coming from a TV, an air conditioner, or what-have-you. Well, a white noise machine is perfect for you. This one here has six different sleep sounds— r ain, b rook, o cean, t hunder, w hite n oise, and summer night—to help you drift to sleep. Leave it on all night or set it on a timer for 15, 30, or 60 minutes. You can save 15% on a Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine when clipping the coupon on the item page.