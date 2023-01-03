Clax Multi-Use Collapsible Cart | $254 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Grocery s hopping in the city can be tough. You’re pretty much limited to what you can carry out of the store in your arms. That is unless you have your own personal shopping cart. The Clax multi-use collapsible cart is the perfect grocery store companion. Made from sturdy aluminum and plastic, the trolley folds inward on itself for easy storage and can support 120 lbs of load capacity. The storage crate simply lifts off and the rest can then collapse with the push of a button. It’s 10% off right now at Amazon, but clip the coupon on the product page to receive an additional $15 off.