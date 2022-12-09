We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Discover Samsung is BACK! This weeklong sale is something you might want to keep an eye on (we are keeping an eye on it too). Today’s deals of the day range from smartphones to home appliances—a hodgepodge of items to help you upgrade your life. Check them out!

You can grab a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 starting at $399—and get a free memory upgrade with $50 Samsung Credit and up to $600 trade-in credit when you exchange your older phone. Stylish and functional: flip phones are back in a big way!

This 49" gaming monitor curves to match the human eye. Poetic! It looks incredible, with Samsung QLED technology and Samsung’s vivid HDR bringing your game to life in front of you. And quick response time too—so your game actions are truly in real-time.

This smart range has an air fryer setting—so clear your counter space clutter. Its powerful convection cooks your food fast and evenly, and the five-burner stovetop is as flexible and seamless as they come.

If a new microwave is in your future, today might be a good time to buy one. This microwave optimizes heating with “sensor cook,” and has “eco mode” to reduce the power it uses while in standby.

This washer, and its respective dryer, are both 30% off. Buy one, buy both—they’re a hardworking duo! The washer has a large capacity which means less back-and-forth doing laundry, and the dryer can run a Steam Sanitize+ cycle that freshens up clothing.

