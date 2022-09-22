20% Off Jeans, 30% Off Costumes and Accessories | Target

20% Off Home | Target

20% Off Beauty | Target

Target Circle Week is here! This sale event is a sitewide experience with many categories included—save big on Halloween costumes, stock up on false eyelashes, or plus up your home with some new decor. If you aren’t a Target Circle member yet, no worries. Sign up here and take advantage of all the great deals. Like these ...

Advertisement

It is my pleasure and/or horror to inform you that wide leg jeans are back. The above distressed jeans are just the tip of the iceberg as far as jeans sales are concerned—women’s jeans, and men’s jeans (!!!) are included in this Target Circle sale. A great time to try out a new cut—even if it’s the dreaded low-rise.

G/O Media may get a commission Take 30% off Women’s Jeans at Target

G/O Media may get a commission Take 30% off Men’s Jeans at Target

G/O Media may get a commission 40% Off Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Listen up

These are some of the best earbuds Samsung users can get and feature active noise cancelling, incredible sound quality, and a long-lasting fast-charging battery. Buy for $90 from Amazon Advertisement

Within the 20% off home sale are cozy deals on bedding and pillows. Crispy cotton sheets! Mattress toppers! The pillow above, great for reading or dorm studying! Once you’ve perused the seasonal decor, fall cozy up to these bedding deals.



Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Take 20% off Bedding at Target

Advertisement

Target Circle’s beauty deals are all-encompassing. From hardworking clarifying shampoo and a blow dryer by Drybar, to so many falsies, the deals are pretty sweet across the board. 20% off a foot spa? Heck yeah.

