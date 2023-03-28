Shop the Sale: Wayfair’s Five Days of Deals Starts Early

So Wayfair’s Five Days of Deals actually starts now—with early deals—so it’s more like ... seven days? No matter what the math equates to , this early sale has some great deals on outdoor furniture like these patio-worthy chaise lounges and extendable dining table. Everyone’s welcome!

Early Savings - Wayfair’s Five Days of Deals | Wayfair

Got furniture? No problem! Get your backyard spring ready by adding this trellis planter for a little something extra. If nothing delights you in this outdoor furniture fanfare, just you wait—those Five Days of Deals may impress you.

G/O Media may get a commission Shop the Early Sale at Wayfair