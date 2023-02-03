It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Save Yourself From Handwashing Dishes With a Countertop Dishwasher for 28% off

This portable countertop dishwasher for your kitchen is down $111.

By
Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Countertop Dishwasher | $289 | Amazon

If your apartment isn’t equipped with a built-in dishwasher unit, fear not! They make countertop dishwashers apparently! You can save yourself from doing it all manually at the sink. It will also use considerably less water than washing all your dishes by hand. This countertop dishwasher here can fit dishes up to 11" in size and utilizes five different washing modes—standard cleaning, fast cleaning, eco-cleaning, strong cleaning, and fruit cleaning. That’s right, you can even load this up with your fruits and vegetables to clean them before eating. The portable dishwasher for countertops normally goes for $400 but it’s down 28% at the moment.

