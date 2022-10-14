Beyond Big Savings Event | Up to 70% off | Bed Bath & Beyond



Ahoy, savings! This huge Beyond Big Savings event at Bed Bath & Beyond has so much in store—but especially great deals on bedding and bedroom furniture. It’s almost the winter—so set the scene and make your place cozy while these deals are still happening! Take up to 70% off on all these home g oods and much more at the sale .

A guest room-worthy (or just normal bedroom-worthy) bedding set that has [checks notes] 24 pieces? I mean, it’s the perfect amount to look put together—throw pillows, shams, a bed skirt, even!

I am somewhat enamored by the sassiness of this bar cabinet. The midcentury modern legs and solid wood construction make this a real cute little accent to your living room, with easy wine storage for entertaining.

Be not afraid of the twin bed image: this is a full/queen size comforter and sham set in a cushy, frosted sherpa. The grey and navy look grown up—though still playfully cozy.

Another bar cart? This one has more flexible storage, so if you want to use it as a console or storage, I won’t stop you. Those midcentury modern legs keep popping up—very on-trend.

When the temperature’s a’dropping, the flannel sheets are a’callin. That’s an old American folk saying, or so I have heard. This 100% cotton flannel will keep you warm and cozy, with a brushed texture for extra softness.

The ultimate fall fantasy: a rustic-looking table with a big soup you made yourself. The rectangular shape lets you slide this into your dining space with ease, with more room for soup eating.