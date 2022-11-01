Fire HD Kids Tablets | Up to 50% off | Amazon

It may not be an iPad , but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets. These devices are wrapped up in a thick rubber shell to help protect them from dings and drops. The shell also doubles as a stand for easy viewing of entertainment . And yet, even with the case , kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming. Right now, Amazon is knocking 40% to 50% off making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family.