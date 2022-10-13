Crutchfield Real Deal Days | Save up to $200
Prime Day is but a distant memory, however, Crutchfield is price-matching iRobot Roombas until October 16. You can save up to $200 and save yourself hella time by letting a smart little robot vacuum clean for you. Here are some choice vacuums below.
iRobot Roomba 694 | $200 | 28% Off
The classic. A standard Roomba that detects danger as well as it detects dirt, steering clear of danger and across multi-surface rooms. This bad boy has stood the test of time! Control with the app or Alexa.
iRobot Roomba j7+ with Clean Base | $600 | 25% Off
A siiiiiiiick $200 off this leveled-up Roomba. Its 10 times stronger than its predecessor, with “three-stage cleaning” and patented rubber brushes to grab pet hair (or human hair) tangled in carpet.
iRobot Roomba S9+ with Clean Base | $800 | 20% Off
This Roomba is self-emptying, so you’ll rarely have to handle dust, dirt, and sprinkles spilled after your kid’s ice cream party. vSLAM Navigation allows this robot to vacuum in neat rows, and remember room layouts with Smart Maps.
iRobot Roomba j7 | $400 | 34% Off
Advanced navigation lets this Roomba avoid water, pet spillage, cords, shoes—all obstacles in its way, no matter how wet or dry. This robot vacuum also allows for that layout memory—so even if a bump is in its path, it knows to navigate around.
iRobot Braava Jet M6 | $350 | 37% Off
I’ve heard of a robot vacuum ... but a robot mop? Unbelievable. Same great Roomba flavor, new feature. Adjust precision spray in the iRobot app to get the most out of your robot vacuum—and look into reusable pads for eco-friendly mopping.