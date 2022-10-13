Crutchfield Real Deal Days | Save up to $200

Prime Day is but a distant memory, however, Crutchfield is price-matching iRobot Roombas until October 16. You can save up to $200 and save yourself hella time by letting a smart little robot vacuum clean for you. Here are some choice vacuums below.

The classic. A standard Roomba that detects danger as well as it detects dirt, steering clear of danger and across multi-surface rooms. This bad boy has stood the test of time! Control with the app or Alexa.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $200 at Crutchfield

A siiiiiiiick $200 off this leveled-up Roomba. Its 10 times stronger than its predecessor, with “three-stage cleaning” and patented rubber brushes to grab pet hair (or human hair) tangled in carpet.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $600 at Crutchfield

Advertisement

This Roomba is self-emptying, so you’ll rarely have to handle dust, dirt, and sprinkles spilled after your kid’s ice cream party. vSLAM Navigation allows this robot to vacuum in neat rows, and remember room layouts with Smart Maps.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $800 at Crutchfield

Advertisement

Advanced navigation lets this Roomba avoid water, pet spillage, cords, shoes—all obstacles in its way, no matter how wet or dry. This robot vacuum also allows for that layout memory—so even if a bump is in its path, it knows to navigate around.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $400 at Crutchfield

Advertisement

I’ve heard of a robot vacuum ... but a robot mop? Unbelievable. Same great Roomba flavor, new feature. Adjust precision spray in the iRobot app to get the most out of your robot vacuum—and look into reusable pads for eco-friendly mopping.