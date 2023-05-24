Kitchen upgrades are on the menu during Samsung’s Memorial Day sale, starting with over-the-range microwaves for up to $200 off, now through June 7. Sizes range from 1.1 to 2.1 cubic feet, with multiple colors and models all marked down during this event.

Several of these great over-the-range microwaves come with a fingerprint-resistant finish, and smart models with Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control are also included during this two-week event. The discounts range from 27% to 39% off regular pricing. Few appliances get more use than your microwave, so celebrate your Memorial Day weekend with Samsung and give yours an upgrade at a big discount.