15% off Site Wide | Dreo | Promo Code 67DAMWZ4DHVX
Dreo is running a site-wide promotion right now for 15% off everything. Whether it is cooling the air or heating up the air, Dreo has something cooking up for you. Check out these other deals on air fryers, fans, and more.
Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan | 15% off
Promo Code 8Q4X81XYEY7B
Get the air circulating in your home with a smart tower fan from Dreo. The fan can be set to 12 different speeds to suit your room’s needs and can oscillate up to 120°. That can also be set to 30°, 60°, or 90° to best optimize it to where you’ve placed it. Very easy to set up but the standout part is just how quiet it is at just 25dB.
Dreo Macro Pro AirPurifier | Free HEPA Replacement Filter
Promo Code ZXQBNY4B1MPV
You should be breathing clean, fresh air when you’re in your own home. The Dreo Macro Pro air purifier absorbs bad odors, formaldehyde, and other volatile organic compounds and it uses the HEPA filter optimally with the help of an advanced algorithm. By analyzing its working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality, the air purifier is able to calculate an extremely accurate read on filter life. And then you can replace it with your free second HEPA filter you’ll get with the code ZXQBNY4B1MPV.
Dreo Macro Pro AirPurifier + 2 HEPA Replacement Filters | 20% off
Promo Code DB81PBDT311C
If you want to be set up for the long haul, you can get the Macro Pro AirPurifier listed above, but with 2 additional HEPA filters for 20% off your full order with the code. That’ll save you about $8 more than using the deal for one free filter expressed above.
Dreo Space Heaters | 15% off
Promo Code DB81PBDT311C
The winter will be coming up quicker than you know it so be prepared now for the temperature drop. Dreo has a wide selection of space heaters whether it’s for you’re small desk space at work or to heat up your home. You can save 15% with the code DB81PBDT311C.
Dreo Air Fryers | 15% off
Promo Code 28SKKHZ78ZQX
Adding an air fryer to my kitchen was my favorite thing I’ve done all year. When cooking meals for just one or two, using the full over can be a bit of a hassle. The air fryer is great for convection cooking smaller portions, is easy to clean, and can even be used in place of a toaster. I can personally vouch for the Aircrisp Pro Max Fryer and you can save 15% using this promo code.