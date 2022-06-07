Costway 2-in-1 Portable Washer Dryer Combo | $199 | Bed Bath & Beyond



Searching through top rated washer dryer sets can be an arduous task. I’m here to say: Why bother? Take the easy way out! Or, you know, just generally improve your life by adding a Costway 2-in-1 Portable Washer Dryer Combo to your apartment. This washer dryer set is petite, so it’s not meant to be a main appliance in a home, but it can hold around 20 pounds of clothing between the two sides and run them both at once. This makes it both a time-saver and godsend. Plus it and includes all the cords (“ drainage pump” and other sexy words) you’ll need to get it going . Whether you want to conserve water by doing smaller loads at a time, are tired of looking for quarters, or have small children that means icky items constantly pile up, this is an investment that’s worth it. And I said portable, right? So you can change the room (or building) that you use it in? Cool, good . Oh, and! The top is see-through , so you can obsessively monitor how well it’s taking care of your clothes. By the way, it’s normally $248, so you’ll be saving 20% and quite potentially your own sanity. Pretty good deal, if you ask us.