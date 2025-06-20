Save Over $100 on Sony's Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sony's long been at the front of the field when it comes to wireless headphones. They've built their stellar reputation on design, comfort, sound quality, battery life, and overall performance. But their best feature of all might be their noise-cancelling powers, especially when we're talking about the WH-1000XM6 model that's selling for just $330 right now at StackSocial in an open-box deal. These are normally $450 headphones, now marked down by 26%.

To be clear, "open box" does not mean used or refurbished. These are certified to be in brand-new condition, even if the packaging itself shows some wear. So the headphones you'll be saving over $100 on are the real deal — the top-tier Sony WH-1000XM6, with studio-quality sound, the advanced QN3 noise-cancellation processor for optimal performance, auto-ambient sound mode, and up to 30 hours of playing time on a full charge, with up to 3 hours of play time from a quick charge of just 3 minutes if you're in a hurry. The Sony | Headphones Connect app allows you to customize the sound settings to your personal taste. The supply of these pro-level Sony WH-1000MX6 headphones is likely to dwindle quickly, so head to StackSocial now while you can still snag a pair for just $330.