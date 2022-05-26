Memorial Day Sale | Best Buy



Best Buy is living up to its name with its ongoing Memorial Day sales event. From home entertainment to professional equipment for both in and out of an office, they really have you covered this year with discounts coming in across all categories. We’ve hand-selected a few to highlight here, but see everything that is on sale over on Best Buy’s website.

Many folks put way more emphasis on their video quality than audio when really you should be treating them equally. Sure, we all love to have a big TV with great color and pixel quality ... but if I need to put closed captioning on with your setup, you might be doing something wrong. Whether it’s video games, a movie, or a football game, having a surround sound setup makes all the difference. Feel every pull of the right trigger on your controller through the sub-woofer beside you. You’ll maybe even pick up some of the dialogue in that poorly-mixed Christopher Nolan movie.

Printers both at home and in the office are becoming more and more obsolete. Unfortunately, they are not fully obsolete yet at this point. Months will go bybefore I even need to plug mine in. Maybe it’s to print a return shipping label, maybe it’s a temporary registration to stick in my car windshield because I didn’t realize mine expired 5 months ago and have been driving around the whole time without renewing it ... In any case, that once in a blue moon you need to use the printer can be a frustrating experience as anyone who has ever used a printer one time can tell you. The trick though is you need a laser printer. Toner cartridges will last you way longer than ink, whether heavily used or not. No more turning on your printer for the first time in a year to find out the ink has dried up. This HP one also comes with a 6-month supply which in my case means it will last a lifetime.

Whether you work with video in a professional capacity or just as a hobbyist, a DLSR can go a long way for you. In fact, they’re only getting better and better, closing the gap to their cinema counterparts with each iteration. The Canon EOS R is a powerhouse of a camera that can record in 4K. It’s a brilliant piece of equipment for photographers and filmmakers alike. It’s super portable and performs well, producing stunning image quality. Folks, I am so tempted to buy this for myself as I have a Canon EOS 7D Mark II which only shoots up to 1080p. If you want a well-rounded DSLR that can do it all, here’s your pick.

Please I am begging you ... it’s time to chuck that ten-year-old mouse you picked up in the checkout aisle you got at Staples. Yes, a mouse is a mouse to some extent, but once you make the jump to an actual gaming mouse, you’ll regret not doing it sooner. Much better ergonomics and an array of extra programmable buttons can help make your gaming (and just general computer use) much better . P lus the fast response time will take you to the next level when trying to click on an enemy’s head before they can quick on your head.

If you’re looking for a new set of Bluetooth earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are a fantastic choice. You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones. These sporty buds are waterproof and have built-in ear hooks for stability while you run, train, and work up a sweat. Personally, I’m a huge fan of this aspect as I have weirdly big ears and can never get standard earbuds to stay in. Goodbye to my fears of running across a sewer grate and losing one forever.