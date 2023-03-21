It's all consuming.
Save On Home Essentials During Target’s Home Sale

Decor, furniture, vacuums, and way more to seal the deal.

By
Erin O'Brien
Shop Target’s Spring Home Sale to brighten up the place a bit.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Open the windows, hang the laundry out to dry, and log on to Target to scoop some home deals during their Spring Home Sale. This sale encompasses all of the home section—the sweetest being the furniture deals up to 30% off. Modern accent chairs, ahoy! Plus, take up to 50% off outdoor furniture while you’re dreaming for warmer weather.

Spring Home Sale | Target

Target Circle members can sweeten the deal—with up to 20% off on bedding and bath. We love Target’s home stuff here, especially the blankets and linens, like this chic sateen quilt. It’s a broad sale, so you’ll definitely find something to keep your space fresh!

