It's all consuming.
Smart Home

This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Is Down From $700 to $146

This self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop can handle hardwood and carpets alike.

Joe Tilleli
The robot vacuum and mop combo displayed next to a smartphone and remote.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

There are a ton of household products labeled “Smart” products these days and they’re mostly for reasons that feel like a gimmick. And yet, the robot vacuum earns that title. It’s given me actual time back into my day by allowing it to run a daily sweep of my apartment. I don’t need to clean myself as frequently and am greeted by a freshly vacuumed apartment every day I come home. This XIEBro robot vacuum and mop combo is ideal for hard floors and carpeted areas. You can control it via its smart app and pair it with Google Assistant or Alexa to set routines or command it to start cleaning whenever.

XIEBro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo | $146 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Right now, the robot vacuum and mop combo is a whopping 68% off but you can save an additional $80 when clipping the coupon on the item page.

