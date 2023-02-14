Save Big During Best Buy’s Presidents Day Appliance Sale

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Presidents Day Appliance Sale | Best Buy

So you bought a mattress last Presidents Day, and now some cash is jingling in your pocket for this year’s sales. Bes t Buy is your best bet: their ongoing Presidents Day sale encompasses literally any appliance you can dream of: from wall ovens to washers.

This French door fridge has adjustable interiors for big items, and wide pantry drawers for all the crispy crisper vegetables you can imagine. The convenient water dispenser on the outside has EveryDrop filtration built right in.

A really beautiful GE washer (it’s “sapphire blue!”) with built-in Alexa. Really! It optimizes your laundry loads with SmartDispense, smart wash, and smart rinse technology, caring for your clothes better, and smarter. Obviously.

A second freezer is a game changer for a family. Freeze leftovers, excess food, and all the Ben & Jerry’s pints you like within this 19.6 cu. ft. capacity freezer. You can adjust the shelves and basket to accommodate your food storage too.

A whopping 37% off this electric range? Don’t mind if I do. This elegant range has five cooktop elements and a finish that allows for quick cleaning. The touch-top is a nice detail too.

Maybe it’s amateurish to say this, but I didn’t know you could buy a dishwasher for that cheap. LG’s QuadWash technology rotates to clean every inch of your dishes—so you don’t have to run it a second time.

Better together: this wall oven comes with a microwave stacked atop it, saving space in your spacious kitchen. The microwave is more than just a “microwave,” since it can cook with the quality of a convection oven. The sleek glass controls make this installation a stunner.

Just need a microwave? No problem! This GE microwave of 30 Rock fame has a 300-CFM venting system to remove odors and smoke from above your oven area.