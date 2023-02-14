It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Save Big During Best Buy’s Presidents Day Appliance Sale

It's the best time to buy some big appliances for your home.

By
Erin O'Brien
Save on big purchases with Best Buy’s ongoing appliance sale.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Presidents Day Appliance Sale | Best Buy

So you bought a mattress last Presidents Day, and now some cash is jingling in your pocket for this year’s sales. Best Buy is your best bet: their ongoing Presidents Day sale encompasses literally any appliance you can dream of: from wall ovens to washers.

Whirlpool - 19.7 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator | $1800 | 13% Off

Image for article titled Save Big During Best Buy’s Presidents Day Appliance Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

This French door fridge has adjustable interiors for big items, and wide pantry drawers for all the crispy crisper vegetables you can imagine. The convenient water dispenser on the outside has EveryDrop filtration built right in.

GE Profile - 5.4 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer | $900 | 23% Off

Image for article titled Save Big During Best Buy’s Presidents Day Appliance Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
A really beautiful GE washer (it’s “sapphire blue!”) with built-in Alexa. Really! It optimizes your laundry loads with SmartDispense, smart wash, and smart rinse technology, caring for your clothes better, and smarter. Obviously.

Whirlpool - 19.6 Cu. Ft. Frost-Free Upright Freezer - White | $1100 | 13% Off

Image for article titled Save Big During Best Buy’s Presidents Day Appliance Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
A second freezer is a game changer for a family. Freeze leftovers, excess food, and all the Ben & Jerry’s pints you like within this 19.6 cu. ft. capacity freezer. You can adjust the shelves and basket to accommodate your food storage too.


KitchenAid - 7.1 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Electric Convection Range | $1900 | 37% Off

Image for article titled Save Big During Best Buy’s Presidents Day Appliance Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
A whopping 37% off this electric range? Don’t mind if I do. This elegant range has five cooktop elements and a finish that allows for quick cleaning. The touch-top is a nice detail too.

LG - 24" Front Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher | $600 | 25% Off

Image for article titled Save Big During Best Buy’s Presidents Day Appliance Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Maybe it’s amateurish to say this, but I didn’t know you could buy a dishwasher for that cheap. LG’s QuadWash technology rotates to clean every inch of your dishes—so you don’t have to run it a second time.

LG - 30" Built-In Electric Convection Smart Combination Wall Oven with Microwave and Infrared Heating | $2299 | 41% Off

Image for article titled Save Big During Best Buy’s Presidents Day Appliance Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Better together: this wall oven comes with a microwave stacked atop it, saving space in your spacious kitchen. The microwave is more than just a “microwave,” since it can cook with the quality of a convection oven. The sleek glass controls make this installation a stunner.

GE - 1.6 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave - Stainless steel | $210 | 34% Off

Image for article titled Save Big During Best Buy’s Presidents Day Appliance Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Just need a microwave? No problem! This GE microwave of 30 Rock fame has a 300-CFM venting system to remove odors and smoke from above your oven area.

