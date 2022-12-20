Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment | $87 | Amazon

Controversial opinion: t oilet paper is a terrible way to clean yourself after making poo poo— at least on its own. I was a bidet hater not long ago, but once I had it explained to me like this, it changed my outlook forever ... If you were to accidentally get shit on your hands, would you just wipe off what you can with a paper towel or would you wash your hands? You’d wash them because it’d be disgusting not to! The same premise applies here so why do we treat our bottoms any differently ? Switch to a bidet. You’ll also save tremendously on toilet paper as you’ll be using it mostly to just dry yourself off. The Tushy 3.0 is 20% off. Now do your butt a favor and get it squeaky clean.