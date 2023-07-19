Save 48% on a Folding Camping Table

Take this folding picnic table to your next outdoor outing. This table folds out the way you’d expect a camping chair to. It’s the perfect piece to take with you whether it’s the beach, camp ing, or a tailgate. It’s got a bottom layer for additional snacks or supplies as well as four mesh cupholders on top. I’ll be going to the Jimmy Buffet tailgate so by the looks of those cupholders, I got room for three more folks to join me in drinking margaritas ‘round the table. Who wants in?



Camping Folding Picnic Table | $34 | Amazon

The collapsible canvas portable table is down from $65 to just $34. That’s a 48% discount.