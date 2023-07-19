It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Outdoors

Save 48% on a Folding Camping Table

This collapsible canvas camping table can be conveniently taken almost anywhere.

By
Joe Tilleli
Set up your drinks and snacks on this portable camping table
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Take this folding picnic table to your next outdoor outing. This table folds out the way you’d expect a camping chair to. It’s the perfect piece to take with you whether it’s the beach, camping, or a tailgate. It’s got a bottom layer for additional snacks or supplies as well as four mesh cupholders on top. I’ll be going to the Jimmy Buffet tailgate so by the looks of those cupholders, I got room for three more folks to join me in drinking margaritas ‘round the table. Who wants in?

Camping Folding Picnic Table | $34 | Amazon

The collapsible canvas portable table is down from $65 to just $34. That’s a 48% discount.

