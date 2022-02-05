Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Throw Blanket | $14 | Amazon



You hop onto the couch or your favorite chair and that thin old blanket just isn’t doing it for you. You feel the chill right through it. Be warm and stay comfortable with the Eddie Bauer ultra-plush throw blanket. This 100% fleece blanket keeps you cozy during these cold months you are experiencing. You don’t have to worry about your toes sticking out of the bottom of this 60" x 50" blanky. Flip this sucker around and feel the warmth of the popcorn fleece. It’s perfect for those outdoor sporting events that you are attending as well. Pick one up for yourself and as a gift for your favorite human. You know Eddie Bauer produces quality products. Buy one, two, or three now for only $14 each.