Save 42% on a 58" Hisense Smart Fire TV

The Hisense 58" ULED U6 Series is down to just $350.

Joe Tilleli
Hisense 58" ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV | $350 | Amazon

It’s a new year so why not upgrade your living room with a new TV to celebrate? Amazon has the 58" 2022 model down to $350 at the moment. This 4K ULED has boosted color, brightness, and contrast. It’s also got a Fire TV built-in so you can enjoy movies and shows from your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. It’s even Alexa-enabled so you can just use the voice remote to ask Alex to pull up The Office because we know that’s what you’re watching anyway.

