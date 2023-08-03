It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Save $35 on a Vellgoo Dehumidifier to Help Dry Our Your Basement

Clip the coupon to get the dehumidifier for just $235

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Save $35 on a Vellgoo Dehumidifier to Help Dry Our Your Basement
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Achieving the right humidity level in your home is important for feeling comfortable. I like to sleep with a humidifier on to help my breathing at night, but sometimes the opposite problem needs fixing. A dehumidifier is great for musty basements or garages. This Vellgoo dehumidifier covers 3,200 sq. ft. and uses an intelligent humidity control to automatically adjust humidity levels to a happy and comfortable level. It can remove up to 36 pints of moisture from the air per day.

Vellgoo 3,200 Sq.Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier | $235 | Amazon

The dehumidifier normally goes for $270. Not only is it 7% off at the moment, but you’ll also save an additional $15 when clipping the coupon on the item page—bringing the price down to just $235.

Advertisement