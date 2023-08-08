Save 30% On This Gorgeous Mobile Island At Target

Some luxuries are explained just by their usefulness, and the mobile kitchen cart is definitely one of those luxuries every home chef loves. The Corby Kitchen Cart by Christopher Knight Home at Target is now 30% off, knocking the price down to just $230, making it a perfect Summer wedding gift. With a sturdy rubberwood frame and all the utility of a wine glass rack and towel holder, it has everything you need to complete your kitchen.

Corby Kitchen Cart | 30% Off | Target

Honestly, with so many kitchens having such limited counter space these days, this is a no-brainer when it comes to furnishing a new dorm or apartment for back-to-school shopping too.