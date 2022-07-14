Comfee Countertop Portable Dishwasher | $207 | Amazon



I’m just as surprised as you are to learn that an Energy Star-certified, multi-program, compact dishwasher exists. Not only that, but the Comfee Countertop Portable Dishwasher is down to $207 at Amazon in a post-Prime Day sale. That’s savings of $83! Or 28%, if the percentage is what’s more likely to get your apartment-mates to go in on this little gadget with you. The dishwasher has 8 different programs, interchangeable racks, and can hold up to 70 pieces of tableware. A standard cycle will only take 45 minutes to run. It’s kind of silly that everyone doesn’t have a countertop dishwasher, but even more so now that this one’s on sale.