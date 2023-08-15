It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Smart Home

Save $200 on the Amazing Roomba Combo j7 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

The world's smartest robot vacuum and mop combo is just $800 with free shipping.

By
Mike Fazioli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Roomba Combo j7 vacuums and mops hard floors simultaneously, and retracts the mop when it senses carpet.
The Roomba Combo j7 vacuums and mops hard floors simultaneously, and retracts the mop when it senses carpet.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

There’s only one 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop which can perform both tasks at the same time and retract the mop when it automatically detects carpet — that’s iRobot’s Roomba Combo j7, and it’s on sale for $200 off with free shipping right now on iRobot’s site. This self-emptying genius is marked down to $800 from its usual $1,000, and it’s worth every bit of it.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7 | $800 | iRobot

When iRobot says the Roomba Combo j7 is the world’s most advanced robot vacuum/mop combo, they’re not kidding. The powerful iRobot OS is massively customizable in terms of scheduling and setting specific cleaning preferences for individual rooms, and it’s self-updating. The Precision Vision Navigation system avoids on-floor obstacles like shoes and even pet accidents. The Roomba Combo j7 has an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface rubber brushes, and powerful suction to remove as much debris as you can drop, and it’s self-emptying for up to 2 months. The retractable mop puts down 1.16 pounds of pressure to get at tough hard-surface dirt. That’s a lot of super-smart cleaning power for $800, with free shipping. Head to iRobot now and take advantage of this great sale.

Advertisement