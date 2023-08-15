Save $200 on the Amazing Roomba Combo j7 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

There’s only one 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop which can perform both tasks at the same time and retract the mop when it automatically detects carpet — that’s iRobot’s Roomba Combo j7, and it’s on sale for $200 off with free shipping right now on iRobot’s site. This self-emptying genius is marked down to $800 from its usual $1,000, and it’s worth every bit of it.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7 | $800 | iRobot

When iRobot says the Roomba Combo j7 is the world’s most advanced robot vacuum/mop combo, they’re not kidding. The powerful iRobot OS is massively customizable in terms of scheduling and setting specific cleaning preferences for individual rooms, and it’s self-updating. The Precision Vision Navigation system avoids on-floor obstacles like shoes and even pet accidents. The Roomba Combo j7 has an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface rubber brushes, and powerful suction to remove as much debris as you can drop, and it’s self-emptying for up to 2 months. The retractable mop puts down 1.16 pounds of pressure to get at tough hard-surface dirt. That’s a lot of super-smart cleaning power for $800, with free shipping. Head to iRobot now and take advantage of this great sale.