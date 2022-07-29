Tempur-Pedic Cloud 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper | $160 | 20% Off | Wayfair

If you’ve ever experienced a dorm mattress, you know: they need help. Thankfully, Wayfair’s current sale includes plenty of mattress toppers, including this luxe Tempur-Pedic one, which is just $160 for the Twin size. Made with the same technology as their mattresses, the Tempur-Pedic toppers hug your body the same way the toppers hug your mattress. A hypoallergenic, washable cover keeps any annoying dorm room dust away, and surface-guard technology keeps those allergens from infiltrating the mattress. Tempur-Pedic designs their mattress toppers to last—so you can snooze through four years of college (and maybe grad school?) no problem.