Instant Pot 8 Qt. Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker | $200 | 17% Off | Wayfair
It’s not every day you find a kitchen item so perfect. Whether you’re moving to a college dorm or you just have a tiny kitchen, this compact Instant Pot saves counter space: it’s able to pressure cook and air fry. The Duo Crisp can do so much more than just pressure cook though, since it also has a host of other one-touch cooking settings like “sous vide” and “slow cook.” The inside is removable and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning when you’re inevitably too full from your amazing meal to do dishes. Just like this Instant Pot, you too will feel like you can do it all.