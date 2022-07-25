Instant Pot 8 Qt. Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker | $200 | 17% Off | Wayfair



It’s not every day you find a kitchen item so perfect. Whether you’re moving to a college dorm or you just have a tiny kitchen, this compact Instant Pot saves counter space: it’s able to pressure cook and air fry. The Duo Crisp can do so much more than just pressure cook though , since it also has a host of other one-touch cooking settings like “sous vide” and “slow cook. ” The inside is removable and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning when you’re inevitably too full from your amazing meal to do dishes . Just like this Instant Pot, you too will feel like you can do it all.