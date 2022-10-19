Chefman TurboFry Dual Air Fryer | $70 | Best Buy

To let you in on a little secret, air fryers are simply countertop convection ovens. But if we’re being honest, a countertop convection oven is an awesome thing to have. Why should I have to wait to preheat the oven to 400° when I’m only cooking a meal for one? This Chefman TurboFry is equipped with dual baskets so you can air fry two separate parts to your meal without them touching. Through some fries on one side and some chicken tendies on the other. Best Buy has it for a full $110 off today bringing the price down to just $7 0.