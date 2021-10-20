SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD | $12 0 | Amazon

With no moving parts, IP55 water and dust resistance, and 550MB/s read speeds, SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD is one of the fastest and most secure ways to move large amounts of data back and forth. At $120 , the 1TB model is certainly an investment, but that’s the best price we’ve ever seen . That’s over 50% off.



This story was originally published by Shep McAllister on 01/07/2019 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/20/2021.