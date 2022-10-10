Early Black Friday Sale | Samsung

Gather ‘round, because Black Friday came early: Samsung is running huge deals on home appliances and vacuums. The sale includes some Bespoke appliances, Samsung’s signature smart appliance series. ‘Tis the season for big purchases—and with sales up to 49% off, you’ll be glad you did.

With an ever-cool water dispenser, this smart fridge has adjustable settings to accommodate the type of space you need. Fiddle with the temperature in the app to turn fridge to freezer and back again—keeping all you need as cold as can be.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2999 at Samsung

Samsung’s signature Bespoke washer and dryer are the smartest around—and now on-sale in a sleek, brushed navy. Stack or set next to each other, and enjoy the Ai OptiWash feature: which tailors your cycles to the clothing it senses.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2098 at Samsung

Advertisement

Let this energy-saving, fingerprint-resistant smart dishwasher into your home and never deal with dirty dishes again. With plenty of load space and whisper-quiet, this corner-to-corner coverage cleans every inch of your dishes.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1049 at Samsung

Advertisement

Among the early sales are a host of good vacuums, including this vacuum that can handle a heck of a lot of pet hair. The portable design includes a swivel head and high-capacity dustbin, with a 40-minute battery life.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $200 at Samsung

Advertisement

Another lightweight, maneuverable vacuum with a very long battery life. This Jet’s Turbo Brush kicks butt on carpets and hard floors alike with 200AW suction power.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $250 at Samsung

Advertisement

Finally, the Jet 60 has a five -la yer f iltration s ystem that captures dander, dust, pollen, and other allergens for a cleaner home. Clog-reducing technology means less stopping , and more cleaning: vortex-style.