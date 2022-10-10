Early Black Friday Sale | Samsung
Gather ‘round, because Black Friday came early: Samsung is running huge deals on home appliances and vacuums. The sale includes some Bespoke appliances, Samsung’s signature smart appliance series. ‘Tis the season for big purchases—and with sales up to 49% off, you’ll be glad you did.
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker in Black Stainless Steel | $2999 | 23% Off
With an ever-cool water dispenser, this smart fridge has adjustable settings to accommodate the type of space you need. Fiddle with the temperature in the app to turn fridge to freezer and back again—keeping all you need as cold as can be.
Bespoke Ultra Capacity AI Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer in Brushed Navy | $2098 | 37% Off
Samsung’s signature Bespoke washer and dryer are the smartest around—and now on-sale in a sleek, brushed navy. Stack or set next to each other, and enjoy the Ai OptiWash feature: which tailors your cycles to the clothing it senses.
Bespoke Smart 39dBA Dishwasher with Linear Wash in Fingerprint Resistant Navy Steel | $1049 | 20% Off
Let this energy-saving, fingerprint-resistant smart dishwasher into your home and never deal with dirty dishes again. With plenty of load space and whisper-quiet, this corner-to-corner coverage cleans every inch of your dishes.
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum | $200 | 39% Off
Among the early sales are a host of good vacuums, including this vacuum that can handle a heck of a lot of pet hair. The portable design includes a swivel head and high-capacity dustbin, with a 40-minute battery life.
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum | $250 | 37% Off
Another lightweight, maneuverable vacuum with a very long battery life. This Jet’s Turbo Brush kicks butt on carpets and hard floors alike with 200AW suction power.
Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Stick Vacuum | $142 | 49% Off
Finally, the Jet 60 has a five-layer filtration system that captures dander, dust, pollen, and other allergens for a cleaner home. Clog-reducing technology means less stopping, and more cleaning: vortex-style.