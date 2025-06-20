Prime Day is in full swing, and Samsung is rolling out some of its best discounts of the year, but only for a limited time. Whether you're eyeing a new pair of earbuds, a sleek smartwatch, or a premium tablet, this is your shot to save big on the latest tech. Through July 12, you can grab select Samsung products for up to 47% off, with deals available via both Amazon and Samsung while supplies last.

This two-day sale covers a wide range of Samsung gear, including some of the brand’s most popular releases. Think flagship-level earbuds, the newest Galaxy tablets, fast-charging accessories, and powerful monitors.

No promo code is required, so it’s just a matter of clicking through and grabbing what you need. The biggest savings apply to bundles and big-ticket items, so this is a great opportunity to knock out a larger tech purchase while the discounts are still live. These are some of the most aggressive Samsung markdowns we’ve seen since Black Friday, and in several cases, they beat past lows by a solid margin.

Whether you're refreshing your home office, upgrading your entertainment setup, or just stocking up on accessories, this sale has something worth checking out. But the timing matters—this event ends at the close of Prime Day, and some items could disappear sooner due to high demand. Just be sure to jump in before it wraps up on July 12.