In the most recent Nintendo Direct, the beloved video game company made a number of new Super Mario Galaxy-related announcements for the red-clad hero's 40th anniversary. We learned Illumination's sequel to the Super Mario Bros. Movie will be taking on the space-centric theming and title. Nintendo wants us to buy Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 for $70. The cutest announcement is that the storybook featured in the game is getting a physical version.