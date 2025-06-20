Rosalina's Storybook Is Getting a Physical Version—Pre-orders Are Now Open
Nintendo's adorable new storybook based on the one Rosalina reads through in Super Mario Galaxy is now available to pre-order.
In the most recent Nintendo Direct, the beloved video game company made a number of new Super Mario Galaxy-related announcements for the red-clad hero's 40th anniversary. We learned Illumination's sequel to the Super Mario Bros. Movie will be taking on the space-centric theming and title. Nintendo wants us to buy Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 for $70. The cutest announcement is that the storybook featured in the game is getting a physical version.
Nintendo has added brand new pages to make it so the book is actually comprehensive enough to be a viable children's storybook. It can make a wonderful holiday gift for both first-time and lifelong Mario fans.
The book is set to release on November 25, 2025. Pre-order it now for just $25.