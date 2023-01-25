Retire "The Chair" And Use This Stylish Laundry Basket for $70 Instead

2-Compartment Laundry Hamper | $70 | Amazon

Okay, I get it. We’ve all been there. Sometimes at the end of the day, it’s just easier to toss our dirty clothes onto the floor or that infamous chair we all have. The one we’ve never actually sat in because it’s covered in our shirts and jeans. But you can be better. We can be better. This two-compartment laundry basket —which is currently 33% off—has a metal frame and a rustic panel on top. It’s like it’s an actual piece of furniture. You can separate your lights from your darks or perhaps your delicates from your towels and then use the top shelf for toiletries, decorations, or whatever you please. You can even be lazy and just pile your laundry on the shelf instead of in the basket. The shelf can be the new “The Chair.”