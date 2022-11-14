E ufy by Anker Robot Vacuum | $250 | Amazon

No need to vacuum the house yourself anymore. This robot vacuum from Eufy can just do it all for you. It’s intelligent enough to increase the suction power for extra vacuuming strength as it b ecomes needed for deeper cleaning. The robot vacuum can operate for up to 100 minutes of constant suction and it does it all super quietly. And even if you find it’s low volume bothersome, you can just schedule it to run while you’re out of the house by building a routine with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Get yourself the help you need for just $250 at Amazon.