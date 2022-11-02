Amazon Basics Weighted Blanket | $52 | Amazon

Weighted blankets are just the best. They feel like you’re entire body is being hugged. To find the ideal weight for your weighted blanket, look to get one that falls in the range of 10-12% of your own body weight. This Amazon Basics one is 15lbs and is 60" by 80" across. It comes with a duvet cover made from a minky polyester fabric to maintain an ideal temperature all through the night or just your evening on the couch watching TV. If you’re stuck with a Secret Santa for someone you barely know or are looking for a universally appreciated gift for a White Elephant, there is no better option than a weighted blanket. Anyone would love to receive a weighted blanket and you can get this one for 29% off.