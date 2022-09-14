Homemaid Living Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Tray | $39 | Amazon | Promo Code: 15K7UGBD



Yes, you could shut the world off while you pop a lavender bath bomb into your tub, or you can be terminally online with your phone and iPad and this bamboo bath tray. Watch an episode of The Rehearsal for all I care. Pour some wine or a cold brew and slot it into one of the wine glass holder or spa tray. It’s your bath! It’s your relaxation time! Do literally whatever! This waterproof bamboo keeps your stuff dry as you soak, with adjustable sides that fit most tubs. Relax any way you know how to —and take 15% off any of the variety of bamboo finishes.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $39 with Promo Code 15K7UGBD at Amazon



