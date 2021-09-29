Wireless Meat Thermometer | $32 | Amazon

Is your meat done? I mean it looks done, but its it really done? How can we be so sure? Well, with a wireless meat thermometer that’s how. Me asure both food and ambient temperature at the same time and set an alarm to trigger when there is a change to your desired temperature . The wireless signal reaches up to 490 feet so you can mingle with your BBQ guests in your backyard while the meat cooks to perfection. You can get one for $14 off on Amazon today.