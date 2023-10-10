Raise Your Kitchen Game With 32% off This GreenPan Cookware Set for Prime Big Deal Days

When we recommend products here at The Inventory, we always comb the reviews to see what buyers really think. And it can be rare to find consensus, even with great products ... Which is why we’re excited to highlight this deal. GreenPan is slashing the price of its 15-piece cookware set by 32% ($369 to $249), so you can get a great deal and raise your cooking game at the same time. And the set is rated 4.5-out-of-5 stars, with absolutely *glowing* reviews from people who did a ton of research before they bought it.

GreenPan 15-Piece Cookware Set | 32% off | Amazon

Here’s one example. “I did loads of research. LOADS,” wrote one reviewer. “I knew I wanted nonstick pans and eventually dwindled down to either Ceramic nonstick or traditional anodized. There were pros and cons to both in general, but I kept getting drawn back to these for the aesthetic and price. After deciding nonstick ceramic was the path for me and seeing some youtube reviews from America’s test kitchen for their 50 egg test on greenpan brand pans I was finally good with my decision ... Its been almost a month and we LOVE these.” Check out the deal now and save 32% on this set.