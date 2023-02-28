It's all consuming.
Raise Chickens in This Sturdy Omlet Cube

"Look at all those chickens." — you, with the Eglu Cube

Erin O'Brien
The super-sturdy Eglu Cube keeps your chickens safe.
Photo: Omlet

Do you raise chickens? Well, would you like to? Because the Eglu Cube makes a compelling argument for fresh eggs every morning or the warmth of a chicken who adores you. This plastic cube setup is straight-up weatherproof and the mesh part is designed with heavy duty steel weld mesh. The double-wall insulation keeps your chickens warm and draft-free.

Eglu Cube by Omlet | Omlet

The Eglu Cube has a customizable design—so you can choose the cube and mesh based on how many chickens you have (or want to have). You can extend the run, add wheels or handles. Make your farm dreams a farm reality—with comfort for you, and your chickens.

