Rexing V5 Plus 4K Dash Cam | $320 | Best Buy

If you get into a collision while driving and it’s someone else’s fault, the last thing you want to have to do is deal with proving that to be the case. A dash cam offers the safe driver peace of mind. If you’re ever in this kind of trouble, you can pull some of the 170° ultra-wide images in crystal clear 4K resolution to show third parties exactly what happened. It has 3-channel recording meaning it can shoot video in front, behind , and inside the car. Save and share these recordings wirelessly over WiFi to your mobile device. A dash cam is one of those things you won’t be thankful you have until you desperately wish you did. So with that in mind, $320 is not a bad deal at all.