Viofo Pro Duo Dash Cam | $198 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

A dash cam is one of those things you won’t be thankful you have until you desperately wish you did. If you get into a collision while driving and it’s someone else’s fault, the last thing you want to have to do is deal with proving that to be the case. This Viofo Pro Duo Dash Cam offers the safe driver peace of mind. If you’re ever in this kind of trouble, you can pull some of the crystal clear 4K resolution video to show third parties exactly what happened. It’s equipped with both a front and a rear camera—the front being capable of 4K with the rear capable of 1080p. Night vision allows you to capture clear images of the incident whether it is day or night. And right now, you can save $48 when clipping the coupon on the item page.